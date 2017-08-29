Islamabad - The Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) under Prime Minister Education Reforms Programme will provide around 4,000 computers to acquaint girl students of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) with advance technology.

The computers along with latest printers and scanners will be provided to public sector girl schools working under the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), said Parliamentary Secretary for CADD Maiza Hameed here on Monday.

In an exclusive talk with this agency, she said ICT girl schools would also be provided furniture, power backup through Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) for computers.

The CADD under PM Education Reforms Programme has also planned to facilitate girl students with latest broadband Internet for three years in FDE schools, she added.

For the purpose, Maiza Hameed said, a total of 202 teachers will be hired for a period of three years, who will impart computer education to the 110, 000 girls’ students.

Advisor to PM Education Reforms Programme Ali Raza told this agency that after executing successfully in federal capital for upgradation of Islamabad’s 22 schools and colleges under Phase I, the project has now been expanded to 200 more ICT schools under Phase-II, which would be completed in one month.

Moreover, he said the PC-I for phase-III of the program would be finalised in next two months in which remaining 200 ICT schools would be upgraded achieving the task of total 422 schools’ renovation.