Islamabad - With just few days before Eidul Azha, the residents of the twin cities Islamabad and Rawalpindi can be seen visiting shopping malls and cattle markets.

The Eid shopping is on its peak here at almost all major markets and bazaars of the city. People were seen rushing to buy dresses, household items and sacrificial animals. Women were busy in buying clothes, footwear, cosmetics, henna, bangles and other items.

While men were visiting makeshift cattle markets to buy goats, rams, heifers and camels for their Eidul Azha sacrifices. Big crowds of girls were witnessed on Sunday evening on bangles and henna stalls in various areas of city.

Shopkeepers have decorated their shops with colourful lights to attract customers.

Faisal Ahmed said: “It is difficult to buy sacrificial animal as well as clothes and other accessories. The prevailing price-hike is limiting me to be content with buying clothes only for my children.”

Faiza, a visitor to the Commercial Market, said buying bangles and henna was always one of the greatest Eid thrills. “Like every year, I’ll spend almost the whole night with my friends, visiting markets and buying bangles and other accessories,” she added.

She said shopkeepers were exploiting the Eid shopping frenzy and were overcharging customers. A shopkeeper Saif Ullah at Raja Bazaar said a great number of shoppers were thronging markets and that he was having a good business.