Islamabad - Islamabad police have finalized elaborate security arrangements for the religious gatherings at mosques, Imambargahs and Eidgahs of the federal capital on the occasion of Eid ul Azha.

As many as 2,500 police and Rangers personnel would be deployed in the city to maintain law and order situation and ensure protection of lives and property of citizens. DIG (Operations) Mir Vais Niaz chaired a meeting to finalize security plan for the Eid Days. The meeting was attended by SPs of all zones, SP Investigation, SDPOs and SHOs of all police stations of the federal capital.

According to the plan, the vocations of all police officers and personnel have been canceled. It was also decided in the meeting that no one would be allowed to sale sacrificial animals at the places other than the central cattle market in federal capital.

The DIG directed to ensure security of cattle market and said no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

The DIG directed all officers to remain active as Eid ul Azha was approaching fast and also take measures to avoid the incidents of street crime at shopping markets and other crowded areas of the city. The patrolling of the police and rangers would be increased particularly in the areas where mostly people left their homes to celebrate Eid at their native towns.

It was also decided in the meeting that vehicles would not be parked near to the religious gatherings of the Eid. Likewise, special deployment would also be ensured at recreational places and markets including Shakarparian, Damn e Koh, Pakistan Monument, Lake View Park and Centaurs Mall etc to protect the lives and property of citizens.

Furthermore, local police have arrested 10 outlaws including four members of a dacoit gang and recovered weapons, ammunition, hashish, heroin, wine from their possession, said a police spokesman.