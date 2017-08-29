Rawalpindi - Rawat police carried out a raid on a Sheesha Centre located at Phase-7 of a private housing society and arrested owner along with six others, reliable sources disclosed to The Nation on Monday.

According to sources, a police team, headed by Sub Inspector Rana Akbar conducted a raid on an illegal Sheesha Centre “Cafecheno” located at Phase-7 of a private housing society and rounded up some 7 persons, including owner of the centre involved in smoking and selling Sheesha. The police shifted the detainees to police station and locked them up, they said. They added owner of the Sheesha Centre was son of a powerful politician of N League Rawalpindi and the police have to release him after proving his identity. “The detained son of an ex-MNA has spent the whole night in police station. In morning, they said, father of Sheesha Centre’s owner talked to police officers on telephone and they immediately released the detainee.

The police lodged a case against six other accused and produced them before a court of law for further proceeding.

The judge sent them jail, sources said. Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Rawat Basharat Abbasi, when contacted, confirmed police raid on a Shesha Centre and said police picked up six accused. He, however, denied that police arrested son of an ex-MNA and told a relative namely Kabir Abbasi of the former MP was among the detainees.