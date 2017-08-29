Islamabad - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday deferred hearing in Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI)’s petition against the proceedings pending before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding the foreign funding matter till Tuesday (today).

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing of the petition moved by PTI and adjourned the proceedings due to engagements of PTI’s counsel Anwar Mansoor Advocate. During the hearing, the counsel for Akbar S Babar said that he is ready to assist the court in this matter. Later, the court adjourned the hearing till Tuesday (today) for further proceeding.

Previously, the bench had refused to grant stay orders to PTI against the proceedings pending before the ECP regarding the party’s foreign funding case. It was August 16 when the ECP had rejected PTI’s plea to grant stay in the proceedings following a May 8 order where the ECP said that it has jurisdiction to question sources of party funds and Akbar S Babar has locus standi as he is still a member of PTI.

PTI has originally challenged the May 8 order of ECP before the IHC and in the current application in the said petition, it is seeking from the IHC that ECP may be restrained ‘from proceedings further in the matter till the decision of the Supreme Court of Pakistan or this, whichever is earlier.