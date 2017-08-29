Court sends ex-MNA to jail on 14-day judicial remand

RAWALPINDI: A court of law on Monday sent a former legislator from Chakwal to Adiala Jail on 14-day judicial remand. The former MNA is allegedly involved in confining a woman in his residence illegally and contracting marriage with her forcibly.

Judicial Magistrate Qasim Rasool rejected plea of police to grant extension in physical remand of ex-MNA Muhammad Faiz Taman and sent him to Adiala Jail on judicial remand while discharged his driver namely Rashid from the case of abducting a woman illegally.

According to details, a police team of Rawat police station produced former lawmaker Muhammad Faiz Taman and his driver Rashid before the court after completing their two-day remand and pleaded the judge to grant extension for five more days in remand of the accused.

However, defense lawyer Faisal Malik Advocate opposed the plea of police and argued before court that his client is nothing to do with the case and police have completed investigation. He said no more recovery is required from his client while the driver is innocent in the case. He pleaded the court to send his client on judicial remand. After completion of arguments of both parties, Judicial Magistrate Qasim Rasool sent Muhammad Faiz Taman to Adiala Jail on judicial remand of 14 days and given a clean chit to his driver in the case.

SHO Police Station Rawat Basharat Abbasi, when contacted, confirmed that court sent the main accused on judicial remand while discharged his driver from the case. He said police are looking for other accused and would be arrested soon.–Staff Reporter

Dacoits gun down shopkeeper



RAWALPINDI: Unidentified dacoits gunned down a shopkeeper when he resisted during a dacoity bid near Kali Tanky on Said Pur Road here Monday.

According to sources, a gang of three dacoits wearing masks barged into a carpet shop and pointed guns at a shopkeeper namely Imran. On resistance, the dacoits shot dead the shopkeeper.

A heavy contingent of police reached the site and shifted the dead body to Imran for autopsy and recorded the statements of eyewitnesses.

Later on, the traders staged a protest demo against police failure in arrest of the dacoits. The protestors also blocked road for traffic.–Staff Reporter

Mehfil-e-Milad

RAWALPINDI: A Mehfil-e-Milad was held at site of Top City-1 to show reverence to Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Mustafa (PBUH) and pray for prosperity of the country.

In addition to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Top City-1 Kunwar Moeez Khan and Chief Operator (CO) Brig (Retd) Sikandar Khan, officials of Star Marketing, investors, property dealers of twin cities and people from different walks of life attended the Milad held in connection with the upcoming Eid Miladun Nabi, the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The Mehfil-e-Milad also featured the recitation of Holy Quran by Qari Najam Mustafa while the prominent Naat Khawans, including Professor Abdul Rauf Rufi recited Naats to pay respect to the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and highlighted his teachings of peace, love and brotherhood. The participants prayed for peace and prosperity of Pakistan.

At the end, a lucky draw was also held in which names of 10 persons were announced who won Umrah tickets. Top City-1 CEO Kunwar Moeez and COO Brig (Retd) Sikandar Khan awarded Umrah tickets to the lucky persons.–Staff Reporter