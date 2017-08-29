Islamabad - Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Sheikh Anser Aziz, launched Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign at Lake View Park here on Monday.

“Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) has taken steps to engage all stakeholders in Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign-2017,” he said. The mayor added that 300,000 saplings would be planted in different areas of the city during the campaign.

The tree plantation campaign was commenced in a colourful ceremony by the mayor who planted the Pongamia Glabra sapling. During the launch ceremony, he said that plantation of trees and their preservation is a charity. The event was attended by Deputy Mayor Azam Khan, officers and officials of CDA and MCI, civil society, environmentalists, and representatives of NGOs and students of different educational institutes.

While addressing the ceremony, the Mayor said that this milestone is a testament to the dedication and commitment of the MCI in making Islamabad a more beautiful city.

He stressed that plantation of trees is an integral part of development. It will benefit the environment, and help reduce pollution in the capital. He asked the residents to play their role in the success of this campaign by helping preserve the green character of the city. Welcoming the participation of private sector in the campaign, the Mayor added that all stakeholders should join hands with MCI in this noble cause. He added that MCI is focusing on ornamental plantation and special attention is being paid to the landscaping of new roads. He said that MCI is working on a comprehensive strategy under which all trees causing pollen will be replaced by the fruit and other indigenous plants including Chir Pine, Kachnar, Amaltas, Dhreak, Jacaranda, Olive and Jaman etc.

On this occasion, the Mayor was briefed that out of 300,000 saplings that will be planted in the urban areas of the city, 35,000 saplings will be along the roads, 30,000 at the green belts, and 20,000 in parks, play grounds and markets. 15,000 saplings would also be planted in the various sectors of the city. He was informed that 125,000 saplings would be planted in Margalla Hills National Park while 75,000 saplings would be planted in catchment area of Simly Dam.