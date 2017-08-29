Islamabad - The members of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) on Monday protested delay in approval of the regulations pertaining to the functioning of local governments in Islamabad by the interior ministry.

The members were of the view that the government was not serious in giving free hand to the local governments of the capital city. Union Council Chairman Sajid Abbasi was of the view that the decisions taken by the MCI members during the last 30 months were of no legal value as the rules and regulations were yet to be approved by the government. He said that the treasury members were even not being heard by those in power in centre. He admitted that the treasury even could do nothing for the welfare of the residents.

Earlier, both treasury and opposition members protested absence of the Mayor from the meeting. The members dubbed the Mayor as ‘Readymade Mayor’ and CMO as a ‘Dead Horse’. The members shouted ‘No, No’ whenever the treasury members tried to speak on some point and clarify their position.

The members lamented that rules governing property tax were not being finalised by the government which has led to misunderstanding between MCI and UCs. The members also demanded cattle markets on the occasion of Eidul Azha in rural areas instead of a central market as majority of the city’s population lives in rural areas. On the other hand, the members were of the view that rural areas are not in the domain of CDA but the Authority demands tax from the rural population as well. PML-N members also criticised the government and the Mayor for delay in approval of the laws and regulations.

Opposition leader Ali Awan threatened that if the issues of the residents pertaining to water, tax and land were not resolved, the opposition party would hold a march from the press club to the parliament house. Member MCI Khurram Ali lamented ban on new gas and electricity connections in the limits of Islamabad.

Deputy Mayor Azam Khan had no answer to the question raised by the members about encroachments and illegal transport stands in the city. The members were astonished to hear that different committees constituted to discuss different issues and report back, have been dissolved. Chief Metropolitan Officer quoted the Mayor as having told him that the committees have achieved the objectives they were constituted for. However, he said that nothing more is in his personal knowledge. The members maintained that the committees were dissolved illegally. A PTI’s female member of the Corporation suggested that quota be allocated for eunuchs, widows, women, and handicapped persons in the allotment of kiosks in the city. The Deputy Mayor agreed with the proposal and appreciated it. The meeting also approved restoration of 485 kiosks that were cancelled some months back.