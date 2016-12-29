Islamabad - Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands Jeannette Seppen on Wednesday visited Pakistan Baitul Mal and pledged to extend cooperation in poverty reduction and social development in the country.

The ambassador visited Pakistan Thalassaemia Centre and acknowledged the quality medical treatment facilities for the poor and deserving patients of thalassaemia under the umbrella of Pakistan Baitul Mal (PBM).

PBM Managing Director Barrister Abid Waheed Sheikh said that more than 200 deserving patients of thalassaemia from all over the country had been accommodated so far in Pakistan Thalassaemia Centre.

He also highlighted various steps taken for ensuring socio-economic rights to the most vulnerable groups.

The ambassador was also given a tour of the centre’s treatment ward and pathological lab.