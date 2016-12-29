Islamabad - Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Wednesday directed Federal Directorate of Education to immediately launch the Smart Schools project.

The decision was made in a meeting on education sector which was attended by the Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) Parliamentary Secretary Maiza Hameed, CADD Adviser on Education Ali Raza and officials of Federal Directorate of Education (FDE).

The minister, while chairing the meeting, directed FDE and the management of Prime Minister Education Reforms Programme to immediately launch the project. In the meeting, it was informed that Smart Schools project was based upon the concept of ‘blended learning’ in which the significant and rapid improvement in quality of education is achieved through technology-enabled learning.

In the first phase of the project, 24 schools of Islamabad - 12 for boys and girls each - will be upgraded with relevant technology infrastructure to enhance their comprehension through the usage of information technology.

The major elements of the schools will be to provide computers in selected schools, internet connectivity, online learning systems that will allow students to access instructional materials, provision of high quality bilingual (English and Urdu) online instructional material and provision of teacher training to improve their technical skills by using latest techniques. The project would cover a substantial proportion of age group 8 to 14, mostly from middle and low economic backgrounds.

During the first year, around 5,760 students will get technology-based quality education which will increase upto approximately 17,280 in the third year.

The minister said that technology-enabled education will provide an opportunity to address the gap in the quality of education in top private schools and public sector schools in Islamabad.

This pilot project will be replicated on its completion, Chaudhry added.

It was also informed in the meeting that the laboratories and libraries of the selected institutions will be upgraded and smart classrooms will be established under the project to provide IT-based learning material.