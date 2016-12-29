Islamabad - Capital Club would organise “Capital Cycling Race” in collaboration with Capital Development Authority on December 31.

The race would start from Islamabad Zoo to Daman-e-Koh, said Capital Development Authority (CDA) spokeperson on Wednesday.

He said, the Capital Club had already started registration of participants and there would be no fee for the participating teams.

According to a report, bicycles were introduced in the 19th century and now their number was approximately one billion worldwide.

Bicycles provide numerous benefits in comparison with motor vehicles, including the sustained physical exercise involved in cycling, easier parking, increased manoeuvrability and access to roads, bike paths and rural trails.

Cycling also offers reduced consumption of fossil fuels, less air and noise pollution and much reduced traffic congestion. It leads to less financial cost to the user as well as to society at large.