ISLAMABAD: An elderly woman was killed, while 10 others injured as fire erupted in a private hotel located in Islamabad.

A fire broke out due to short circuiting in a room of a hotel located on Rawal Dam Chowk in the morning today. The smoke engulfed others areas of the hotel, leaving an elderly woman dead and 10 others injured due to suffocation.

The body and the injured were rushed to PIMS for medico-legal formalities and treatment. The deceased was a 60 year old woman.

The injured were discharged after they were administered medical aid.

Five rooms of the hotel were affected from the blaze which was doused by two fire brigade vehicles.

The police have started searching for the victim’s family.