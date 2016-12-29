Rawalpindi - A German doctor of Pakistani origin was allegedly shot dead by her husband over domestic dispute in district Jhelum, sources disclosed to The Nation on Tuesday.

The murder took place in a private college, where the couple had gone to attend a lunch.

The deceased was identified as Dr Uzma Khan, who was employed at a hospital in Germany. She had returned Pakistan on December 19 alongwith her husband Shehbaz Khan and two children Ammar and Roha, sources added.

A murder case was registered against Shehbaz Khan and his friend with Civil Lines Police Station on application of Qamarunnisa, sister of the deceased doctor.

Police took Shehbaz and his friend Malik Navid into custody for their alleged involvement in the case but had not shown their official arrest so far, they added.

The husband of the German national has confessed his crime, sources said.

According to the sources, Qamarunnisa hailing from Naya Aara Kharrian, appeared before Civil Lines Police Station officials and lodged a complaint stating that her sister Dr Uzma married Shehbaz, a resident of Gul Afshan Colony, Jhelum some 16 years ago.

The couple went to Germany where they got the nationality, she mentioned.

“The couple have two children Ammar and Roha,” she added. She said the couple often engaged in quarrels over domestic dispute.

Dr Uzma along with her husband and two children landed in Pakistan on December 19, she further informed.

She told that Shehbaz took Uzma and Ammar to a house-cum-private law college in Jhelum to attend a lunch hosted by his friend Navid, the owner of the college.

“Around 5:45pm, Shehbaz called me on my cell from District Headquarters Hospital Jhelum and told that Uzma had died after falling from stairs and he had brought his dead body to the hospital,” she said.

“I rushed to the hospital with my family members where dead body of Dr Uzma was placed in mortuary. I found several torture signs on the body of my sister and a bullet mark on her chest which revealed Shehbaz and others had gunned her down,” she wrote in the application.

Qamarunnisa accused Shehbaz and others of murdering Dr Uzma and sought legal action against them.

Police chalked out murder case number 257 under section 302/24 of Pakistan Penal Code against Shehbaz and others and took him and Navid into custody.

Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) Sub Inspector (SI) Abdul Rehman was appointed as investigation officer in the murder case of German national.

Sources further informed that police also grilled Ammar, but the teenager seemed terrified and could not speak Urdu or English but only German.

On the other hand, the initial postmortem report suggested that Dr Uzma was killed with a single bullet in her chest. The doctors handed over the dead body to heirs for burial.

“Look I am depressed and sad over murder of my beloved sister and can’t talk to you,” said Qamarunnisa, when contacted by The Nation.

Rehman, however, when contacted, confirmed that Dr Uzma was killed with a bullet.

He said her husband took her dead body to District Headquarters Hospital from where he called the parents of deceased.

“The reason behind murder is yet to be determined as we are investigating the case,” he said. On a query, the SI said no arrest was made so far in the murder case.

A family member of the deceased doctor told The Nation that police held Shehbaz and his friend Navid and both were being investigated.

He added Shehbaz had a plan to flee Pakistan after killing his wife for which he had already booked a seat on a flight.

However, police foiled his attempt and arrested him.

He said there were rumours among the family members that Shehbaz was a drug addict and used to torture his wife.

Regional police officer and district police officer were not available for their point of views.