Islamabad - The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday stayed a notice of misconduct issued by Islamabad Bar Council against the Islamabad High Court Bar Association secretary general.

A single bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) comprising Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing of the petition moved by Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) Secretary General Waqas Malik Advocate and issued stay orders against the notice of Islamabad Bar Council (IBC).

Malik stated in his petition that the petitioner assumed the office of the bar association secretary general, with the honour board, name plates, common stamp and correspondence with the rest of institute and associations in the name of Islamabad High Court Bar Association.

The petitioner adopted in his petition that the incumbent vice chairman of IBC became the complainant against the petitioner and sarcastically joined as member of disciplinary committee to proceed against the petitioner.

The petitioner continued that he received a notice to appear on December 17, 2016 at 10:30am before the IBC Disciplinary Committee Office, whereof the petitioner made representation through his counsels and a show cause notice dated December 7, 2016 was served to the counsels and the next date was fixed as December 21, 2016.

On the said day, the petitioner appeared in person before the disciplinary committee against the alleged charges of misconduct.

He was asked to furnish his reply and the matter was adjourned for January 2, 2017. On December 22, 2016, the very next day, another order was served in the late hours to remove the word “Secretary General” from the name plates and all the documents of IHCBA and to refrain from using the word “Secretary General.”

Therefore, he prayed to the court that the impugned order dated December 21, 2016 allegedly passed on December 17, 2016 may kindly be set aside and proceedings regarding the alleged misconduct of using the word general with secretary before the Islamabad Bar Council may kindly be declared “Coram non judice” and beyond its mandate.

He further requested the court that the bar association may kindly be allowed to adopt the constitution of High Court Bar Association, Rawalpindi, till finalisation of the constitution of Islamabad High Court Bar Association.