Islamabad - Lok Virsa Mandwa Film Club would organise screening of American film “Gone with the Wind” on December 31.

It is a 1939 American epic historical romance film adapted from Margaret Mitchell’s 1936 novel Gone with the Wind.

It was produced by David O Selznick of Selznick International Pictures and directed by Victor Fleming.

Set in the South America against the backdrop of the American Civil War and Reconstruction era, the film tells the story of Scarlett O’Hara, the strong-willed daughter of a Georgia plantation owner, from her romantic pursuit of Ashley Wilkes, who is married to his cousin, Melanie Hamilton, to her marriage to Rhett Butler.

The leading roles are portrayed by Vivien Leigh (Scarlett), Clark Gable (Rhett), Leslie Howard (Ashley), and Olivia de Havilland (Melanie).

The original screenplay was written by Sidney Howard, but underwent many revisions by several writers in an attempt to get it down to a suitable length.