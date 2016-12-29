Islamabad - National Book Foundation has published a beautiful historic “Nazm Table Book Calendar 2017.”

The calendar contains 380 pages. It has been printed on glazed paper and artistically decorated with four colour paintings. It is available at all National Book Foundation outlets countrywide at a discount price, a press release said. The calendar has been compiled by poet Mehboob Zafar who has done this job including 365 poets on the merit, whereas, the attractive art work has been done by famous designer Mansoor Ahmed.