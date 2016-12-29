ISLAMABAD : Minister for water and power Khawaja Asif has said government has made long term preparations to meet the situation if country receives no rain in January adding power supply situation will also not become grave due to shortage of water in dams.

He said this while talking to media men here Thursday. He held that water can be preserved by using state of the art methods in agriculture sector .

He went on to say that stored water was being used at present. Negligence is shown in use of water in the country. Minimum quantity of water should be used . If there is no rain fall in January even then water supply for crops will not be affected.

The power supply situation will not take a grave turn due to shortage of water in dams, he said adding during winter season 1000 or 1200 megawatt electricity is generated from water. Therefore, no major problem of load shedding will surface. Water from water reservoirs is being utilized at present, he stated.