Islamabad - Overindulgence of saturated fats such as cream and butter this season may not be as bad for heart and overall health as previously thought.

Dankel and his team tested the risk of saturated fats on 38 men with abdominal obesity. The participants were divided into two groups and followed either a very high-fat, low-carbohydrate diet or a low-fat, high-carbohydrate diet for 12 weeks. The researchers measured fat mass in the abdominal region, liver, and heart. They also assessed cardiovascular risk factors. The current theory surrounding saturated fat would suggest that the high-fat, low-carbohydrate group would be at greater risk of heart disease than the low-fat, high-carbohydrate group. However, this was not the case. There was no difference between the groups.

“The very high intake of total and saturated fats did not increase the calculated risk of cardiovascular diseases,” says professor and cardiologist Ottar Nygård, who contributed to the study.

“We here looked at effects of total and saturated fats in the context of a healthy diet rich in fresh, lowly processed and nutritious foods, including high amounts of vegetables and rice instead of flour-based products,” said PhD candidate Vivian Veum. “The fat sources were also lowly processed, mainly butter, cream, and cold-pressed oils.”

The intake of energy, proteins, polyunsaturated fatty acids, and food types was similar across both groups, with variation mainly in quantity. The intake of added sugar was kept to a minimum.

The energy intake of both groups was mostly within normal range. Those participants that increased their energy intake still saw a reduction in fat stores and risk of disease.

“Our findings indicate that the overriding principle of a healthy diet is not the quantity of fat or carbohydrates, but the quality of the foods we eat,” said PhD candidate Johnny Laupsa-Borge. The study authors not only observed no significant rise in LDL cholesterol, but they also found that the high-fat diet was only associated with an increase in level of “good” cholesterol.

Nygård said, “These results indicate that most healthy people probably tolerate a high intake of saturated fat well, as long as the fat quality is good and total energy intake is not too high. It may even be healthy.”

“But the alleged health risks of eating good-quality fats have been greatly exaggerated. It may be more important for public health to encourage reductions in processed flour-based products, highly processed fats, and foods with added sugar,” Dankel concludes.