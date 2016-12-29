Islamabad - Parents of children enrolled at National Special Education Centre for Hearing Impaired Children on Wednesday complained about the mismanagement and misbehaviour of staff with students, while the principal denied the claims.

This special education centre is located in Sector H-9, where according to the principal of the school, intermediate level education is being provided to boys and girls with hearing impairment.

While talking to The Nation, father of a child who wished anonymity for the safety of his child said that the centre was facing serious administrative issues especially in transport section.

“The buses are not sent to pick children from home for days and when the administration is inquired about the unavailability of the bus they reply that it has gone for repair,” he said.

According to him, this unannounced and continuous transport problem creates difficulty for the parents as they have to drop children to the centre in difficult circumstances also.

Another parent also complained about the academic results and examination schedule of the centre which is mostly changed with the government-arranged functions.

“In the last exam, all grade 7 students failed in science subject. Teachers tell parents that they do not have accessibility signs to teach students,” he said.

He also stated that the administration changes its schedule all of a sudden, whenever the children are called for government functions. This affects the academic performance of the students, he added.

According to him, when children were called on World Disability Day, some of them were taken to attend the function at President House, while the administration forgot about the students left in school. They remained in the centre till the evening.

A mother of a student said that the staff also misbehaves with the students and sometimes her child informs her that he was physically manhandled in the school.

“Principal spends most of his time in the directorate and the matters of the schools are not dealt professionally, which increases tension for the parents as special children require special attention,” she said.

Meanwhile, Aftab Ahmed, who holds the posts of the principal of the centre and director at the directorate, denied the claims made by parents.

According to him the special education centre has three wings, two separate for boys and girl and one for college level.

The principal said there were around 550 students enrolled in the centre with nearly 80-member staff and eight vehicles for the transportation of the students.

“Nowadays, schools are off because of winter vacations and there is no issue of transportation for the students. However, sometimes buses do not reach to pick students when any repairing issue arises,” he said.

He while appreciating the academic performance of the centre said that board also takes exams and teachers work hard with their students.

He denied the claim that full class failed in science subject.

Ahmed said that staff of the centre was specially trained and polite.

“They never misbehave with children. Infact, they are very cooperative with children and parents,” he said.

He said co-curricular activities are more important for learning of these students, in comparison to the conventional academic activities. Hence the school engages students in such activities, the principal said.

Ahmed said the exam timetable of students was rescheduled on 23rd of the month because of the function at the President House. National anthem played by the children was highly appreciated, which is an honour, he added.

Meanwhile, an official from the Ministry of Capital Administration and Development Division while talking to The Nation said that five buses under the Prime Minister Education Reforms Programme will be allocated for special education centres which will help in resolving the transportation issue of the centre.