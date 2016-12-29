Islamabad - Speakers at the 2nd international conference held at Allama Iqbal Open University on Wednesday called for promoting applied research that helps improving the living standards of the people.

Addressing the inaugural session, they hoped that the academicians and researchers will help the society in addressing socio-economic problems through research-based innovations.

Minister of State for Education Baligur Rehman was the chief guest at the inaugural session.

He lauded the Allama Iqbal Open University’s (AIOU) Vice Chancellor Dr Shahid Siddiqui and his team for giving due place to the country’s social problems in academic pursuits, hoping that the other educational institutions will follow the same.

In his welcome address, Dr Siddiqui highlighted the university’s special initiatives taken during the last two years in the social sector.

He especially mentioned educational facilities provided to the jail inmates, visually impaired persons and drop-out girls.

Other speakers who addressed the inaugural session included eminent social scientist Dr Ijaz Shafi Gilani and AIOU Faculty of Social Sciences Dean Dr Syed Abdul Siraj.

Baligur Rehman further said that the government will soon announce a national policy for improving social services in the educational sector.

He also listed the measures that the government was aggressively pursuing for empowering the universities with more development fund and infrastructural support.

The Higher Education Commission’s annual budgetary grant that was Rs41 billion in the financial year 2012-2013 was increased to Rs82 billion in the recent year.

About the government’s overall performance, the minister said it was showing upward trend and proved very effective in overcoming the problems of common man.

He also appreciated that AIOU was constantly arranging national and international conferences for constructing and disseminating research-based knowledge.

Dr Siddiqui speaking on the occasion said such events were an attempt on the part of the university to provide a platform to researchers and social scientists to share their knowledge and expertise for making their academic input meaningful and productive to improve living-conditions of the people.

He underlined the need for adopting holistic approach towards social problems through scientific way with solution through their relevant research findings.

He said that they have adopted a proactive approach in promoting innovative ideas particularly in the field of social sciences.

In the recent year, they focused a lot on research by undertaking various academic activities and offering a package of incentives to their academicians.

The number of research journals was produced by the university on various topics to construct and create new knowledge, relevant to society.

Dr Ijaz Shafi Gilani in his keynote address spoke in detail about conflicts of pre-modern and post-modern era, as well as new tendencies and approaches in the educational sector.

The conference during its two-day working sessions will deliberate upon various topics relating to research on postmodern times and post-modernisation and globalisation.

===