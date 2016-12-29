Islamabad - Minister of State for Federal Education, Professional Training, Interior and Narcotics Muhammad Baligur Rehman on Wednesday said that there will be zero tolerance towards land encroachment at Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU).

He was addressing the launching ceremony of the research report ‘Understanding Marginalised Communities in Different Cultural Contexts’ conducted by QAU Department of Anthropology with the support of Oxfam Novib, a nongovernmental organisation. He was briefed about the research conducted about the marginalised communities.

The major finding of the research project was that cultural stigmas attached to sexual minorities were substantially reduced when education level of the stigmatised improved. The general level of awareness was also important, it added.

“Steps have already been taken to resolve the land issue of Quaid-i-Azam University and in future there will be noticeable improvement,” he said.

The minister lauded the university for being ranked as 4th in South Asia.

Rehman reiterated that government is taking serious measures and providing legal safeguards to protect transgenders, forced marriages and child abuse.

QAU and Oxfam Novib have concluded Rs4.9 million project titled ‘Understanding Marginalised Communities in Different cultural contexts: A Study of 8 Districts of Pakistan.’ The project provided eight MSc and MPhil students with financial support for their thesis work and also allocated Rs2.1 million for upgrading the anthropology department.