rawalpindi - Incidents of purse, mobile snatching, car-lifting and house robberies have increased in the city owing to the apathy of police and influx of criminal gangs that have been targeting the citizens round the clock.

Citizens expressed anger over the sharp surge in incidents of street crime and car lifting and demanded Chief Minister Punjab Mian Shehbaz Sharif, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Mushtaq Ahmed Sukhera and City Police Officer (CPO) Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi to launch a targeted operation against the criminals and their supporters involved in heinous crimes.

According to information, gathered by The Nation from different sources on Saturday, unknown armed gangsters deprived five citizens including a colonel of Pakistan Army and reporter of a private TV channel of cash, mobile phones and other valuables, and carjackers lifted six cars and six motorcycles while bandits mugged three houses in various localities of the city.

Police registered cases on complaints of the victims but failed to nab even a single, sources said. A senior police officer, apparently to exhort pressure, held a presser at CPO Officer informing media that police busted two dacoit gangs and arrested its 13 members and recovered weapons and cash.

In limits of Police Station (PS) Airport, Muhammad Babar, resident of Wilayat Homes, was heading towards his home when two unknown dacoits riding on motorcycle intercepted him at Chaklala Scheme-III and snatched his purse containing Rs 12000 cash and a mobile phone, sources said.

Similarly, Col Navid Arshad Khokhar along with his family was returning towards car after cashing money from an ATM when two armed dacoits made the entire family hostage at gunpoint at DHA-1 in the limits of PS Morgah and snatched Rs 25,000 and gold jewellery, they said. Abdul Rehman told police that two armed persons deprived him of cash at Banni while Muhammad Ibrar and Imran were targeted by six armed dacoits having guns in their hands in two separate incidents in area of Race Course snatching mobile cards and phones and cash from them.

All the victims approached police for legal action against the dacoits. Meanwhile, Abdul Rehman Khan lodged a complaint with PS Airport accusing four Afghans for looting gold ornaments, two wrist watches, Rs 10,000 cash and other valuables in his at Airport Housing Society.

Another citizen Abid Ahmad also told PS Airport officials unknown robbers looted cash, gold and other valuables from his house. A gang of unknown robbers also stormed into house located at Bank Colony, in precinct of PS Saddar Bairooni, in broad day light and made off with cash and gold. Cases were registered by police, sources said. In limits of Cannt police, a woman swindler looted cash and mobile phone from a car owner namely Khuwaja Mazhar after intoxicating him with some poisonous stuff.

The auto-theft gangs also played havoc with the citizens by taking away six cars and six motorcycles from various parts of the city. Sources said Muhammad Shabbir told PS Sadiqabad that his Suzuki Bolan Van (ICT-VY-916) was stolen by unknown carjackers. Fayyaz’s Corolla car (ICT-EE-673) has also been taken away by car lifters from Rawat area while Suzuki Mehran car (RIA-3910) owned by Faisal Malik was pilfered from area of PS Airport and Maqsood Khan’s corolla car (IBN-3296) was lifted from limits of PS New Town. Two more cars (LEO-3092 and RL-334) owned by Nahim Gull and Khuwaja Arshad were picked up by unknown robbers from 6th Road, controlled by PS New Town, and Ghakhar Plaza (PS Cantt), sources informed. On the other hand, a senior police officer told media that police have busted two dacoit gangs and arrested its 13 members besides recovering five pistols, Rs 0.1 million cash and mobile phones. He said the detainees confessed their involvement in 24 crimes.