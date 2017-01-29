islamabad - The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan is holding a week-long special programme on ‘Kashmiri Folk Crafts: Engagement with Artisans’ from February 1 in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Muhammad Barjees Tahir is likely to be chief guest at the opening ceremony to be held at Heritage Museum, Garden Avenue, Shakarparian on Wednesday next.

A number of folk musical and dance performances based on popular Kashmiri folk and patriotic songs would be held at the opening ceremony, a Lok Virsa official said here Saturday.

He said the purpose of the programme was to highlight sacrifices of the Kashmiri people struggling for their right of self-determination in the Indian occupied Kashmir through purely a cultural perspective.

It is a part of Lok Virsa’s ongoing popular programme series “Craft of the Month” with the objective to promote traditional skills and inculcate knowledge about various crafts among the younger generation, he said. The official said master artisans in various indigenous Kashmiri folk crafts such as papier mache, namda, gabba, weaving, jewellery and embroidery will demonstrate their skills at Lok Virsa Heritage Museum for a week and teach children about their respective craft areas in an interactive and meaningful manner.

Chinese film screened at Lok Virsa

Lok Virsa Mandwa Film Club on Saturday screened a Chinese film ‘Breaking the Silence’. Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr Fouzia Saeed and a large number of people from different walks of life participated in the screening.

Dr Fouzia Saeed welcomed the participants and said that Mandwa Film Club on weekly basis organizes screening of selected locals and international films at its Media Centre. Film “Breaking the Silence” is a 2000 Chinese film directed by Sun Zhou. It was China’s submission to the 73rd Academy Awards for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film.

It stars the internationally known Gong Li as a single mother who struggles to raise her deaf child.

The film premiered internationally at the 2000 Berlin International Film Festival. The film was one of three films voted Best Picture in the 2001 Hundred Flowers Awards so do come and enjoy especially our friends from China are welcomed to join us on the screening.

Film “Breaking the Silence” is the story of a single unemployed mother of a child with special needs. She must make it in life. Glamour and gloss are pre-requisites in the film world more than anywhere but Gong Li did not wear any make up to bring conviction to her difficult role. You see her crying, you see her laughing, and you see her as victim of circumstances for which she is not responsible.

“Breaking the Silence’ is account of a mother who wants better future for her offspring. It is all about how to endure through life when the going gets rough.