rawalpindi - A nephew of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) judge was gunned down while another nephew sustained injuries in an armed attack launched at Mohra Daroga Village of Rawat, reliable sources disclosed to The Nation here on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Asad Salim and injured as Farhan Salim, who also told to be real brothers and grandsons of Advisor to Prime Minister Ifran ul Haq Siddiqui, sources added.

The attackers managed to escape from crime scene while the dead body was shifted to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.

The reason behind the murder was eloping, marrying and then divorcing a girl by Farhan salim against whom a kidnapping case was also registered with Police Station (PS) Rawat, they added.

According to sources, Asad Salim and Farhan Salim, the nephews of Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, were going on a motorcycle when the opponent party riding in a van shot at their motorcycle from behind at Mohra Daroga.

They said some nine persons including Azhar, Mazhar and Mubashir along with five unknown men and started beating the two brothers who were lying on ground. They said that a man shot dead Asad with a 12-bore repeater while the others started thrashing Farhan while breaking his teeth. After committing crime, the attackers managed to flee from the scene in the carry van. A heavy contingent of police also rushed to the scene and started collecting evidences and recording the statements of the victim family, they said.

“The attackers launched attack on two brothers at 3:45pm while having 12-bore repeaters in their hands. They shot dead Asad and injured Farhan with punches and kicks,” said a police investigator, who was present at crime scene.

Rescue 1122 shifted the dead body to DHQ for autopsy while the injured was shifted to Rural Health Centre Bagha Sheikhan, where doctors discharged him after providing necessary medical treatment. “Asad sustained bullet injuries on chest and in the head,” a doctor told The Nation.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Division Iftikhar-ul-Haq, when contacted, confirmed that the attackers gunned down Asad and injured Farhan, the real nephews of IHC Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, over issue of eloping, marrying and divorcing the daughter of Azhar.

He said Farhan eloped with the daughter of Azhar against whom the father of girl registered a case with PS Rawat. Later, the couple contracted court marriage and started living happily, he said. He added Farhan divorced his wife some 10 months after marriage which enraged Azhar, who attacked Asad and Farhan.

“Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) investigators are on murder site and collecting evidences,” he said. The injured Farhan also recorded his statement before investigation officer saying that he along with Asad was going on motorcycle when Azhar and eight others hit them first with a carry van and then opened firing at them while killing Asad on the spot.

Till filing of this report, police were investigating the murder case.