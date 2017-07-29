Islamabad - The Islamabad High Court on Friday upheld the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)’s decision of disqualifying Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Shaukat Aziz Bhatti of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). IHC judge Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb announced the decision which was reserved earlier. In its verdict, the IHC upheld the ECP’s decision and disqualified the MPA for having a bogus degree.

Bhatti was elected an MPA from Rawalpindi’s PP-4 constituency and the ECP had disqualified him for allegedly having a fake degree.

Bhatti had challenged his disqualification by the ECP through his counsel Malik Waheed Anjum and Tanveer Anjum, who had contended that as per directions of the Supreme Court, the ECP should complete its proceedings in such matters within 60 days. However, they argued that the ECP disqualified their client for allegedly having a fake degree after proceedings that spanned for two years.

Major (retd) Iftikhar Kiani had filed an application with the ECP seeking Bhatti’s disqualification and fresh by-elections in the constituency.

A five-member commission headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Raza had announced the short order de-notifying the MPA. Bhatti was accused of submitting the degree of another person with the same name.