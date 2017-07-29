Boy killed in road mishap

RAWALPINDI: An 18-year-old boy has died in a road mishap at Panj Sarki in the limits of Police Station (PS) Civil Line here on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Asad Ullah Khan, hails from Dhoke Mangtial. According to details, Asad along with his friend Umar Farooq was going to Behria Town on his motorcycle when he was hit by a vehicle near Mall Road. He sustained fatal injuries and was shifted to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital where he died. However, the second boy remained unhurt.–Staff Reporter

Afghan national’s body found

Rawalpindi: A body of an Afghan national has been found from a plaza within the Pirwadhai Police jurisdiction. According to police, an Afghan youngster was strangled to death in the under-construction plaza located in Awan Market.

The body was shifted to local hospital for medico-legal formalities. Police said that the reason behind the death could be ascertained after post-mortem report. The police have started investigation.–Online

2 persons commit suicide

Rawalpindi: At least two persons have allegedly committed suicide in different areas of Rawalpindi over domestic issues.

One Nafees Iqbal, resident of Muslim town lodged a complaint with local police that his younger brother Tousif Iqbal has allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself over domestic issue. According to Ramna police station, Muhammad Shiraz Kiyani has allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with gun over domestic issues. Police have registered cases and started investigations.–Online

People throng parks to enjoy weather

ISLAMABAD: A large number of people thronged recreational places to enjoy the pleasant weather due to rain in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Friday. The citizens were seen flocking to Pir Sohawa, Damn-e-Koh, Fatima

Jinnah Park, Pakistan Monument, Shakarparian, Ayub National Park, and Nawaz Sharif Public Park.

Ayesha Shafique, a student of 8th class told APP that she visited Lake View Park and particularly enjoyed its aviary. “Rain provided a relief to people from hot and humid weather and allowed them to enjoy nature.” Anum Khalid, a housewife said. She also complained about price hike of edibles at these recreational spots.–APP

“Stall holders fleece people as we have to buy food items for our children,” When contacted, a district administration official said, “We have asked the shopkeepers to display list of the prices of food items.”