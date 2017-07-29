Islamabad - Almost 12 million people in the country are suffering from hepatitis B or C and each year about 150,000 new cases are being added while majority of people are catching the infection from the healthcare settings without being aware of it, said World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday.

In a statement issued here, WHO stated that the Eastern Mediterranean Region is the most affected by viral hepatitis in the world. Estimates indicate that currently more than 15 million people are chronically infected with hepatitis C and 21 million with hepatitis B. Many people in the region still acquire the infection in healthcare settings, through unsafe injections or inadequately screened blood transfusions.

Within the EMRO region, Pakistan and Egypt bear 80 per cent of the disease burden and within Pakistan almost 12 million people are suffering from hepatitis B or C. Each year about 150,000 new cases are added. Majority of people catch this infection from the healthcare settings without being aware of it. The disease is called a silent killer because many patients remain undiagnosed and untreated for many years before developing complications and death.

Major risk factors for HBV and HCV infection transmission includes; therapeutic injections, syringe reuse, surgery, improper sterilization of invasive medical devices, blood transfusion, hospitalization and sharing of razors while getting shave from barbers. Some population groups are highly affected by HBV and HCV such as injecting drug users and Thalassemia patients.

“No one should die of viral hepatitis and no one should get infected, as we know how to treat and prevent the infection”, said WHO Regional Director Dr Mahmoud Fikri.

“I acknowledge the efforts of Member States in our Region. I commend those efforts and call for their acceleration. Many patients are waiting for us to make treatment available, affordable and accessible,” said Dr Fikri. In 2014, Member States of WHO adopted a comprehensive resolution urging countries to develop and implement coordinated multisectoral national plans for preventing, diagnosing, and treating viral hepatitis.

At the regional level, WHO has given special priority to hepatitis B and C prevention, diagnosis and treatment. To guide implementation of the Global Health Sector Strategy for Viral Hepatitis within our region, a regional action plan for the hepatitis response has been developed.

Key challenges for an effective national response, in Pakistan included: limited timely and reliable data availability on coverage and quality of essential hepatitis services; unnecessary injection practices, capacity of staff on safe injection practices and effective sharp and waste management; unregulated blood transfusions in general as well as inadequate screening; low coverage of harm reduction services for PWIDs and Limited access to the new DAAs treatment in the public sector.

In 2015 nearly 325 million people around the world were living with chronic hepatitis infections, out of which 1.34 million people died.

In reality, both hepatitis B and C are preventable while hepatitis B is manageable and hepatitis C is now curable: 95 per cent of people with hepatitis C can be completely cured within 2–3 months.