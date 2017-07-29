Rawalpindi - The leaders and workers of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaaf (PTI), Awami Muslim League (AML) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) celebrated victory on Friday following the verdict of Supreme Court in Panama Leaks case while disqualifying Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Nawaz Sharif.

The jubilant workers took out rallies in different parts of the city and distributed sweets among each other. The youth danced on tunes of drum beats and showed stunts on motorcycles.

Police, following the instructions of City Police Officer (CPO) Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi made special security arrangements to maintain law and order situation ahead of decision of SCP in Panama leaks case. Around 2000 well-equipped cops were deployed in the city to control the situation, a spokesperson to CPO said.

According to details, a large number of leaders and workers of PTI poured on roads and in streets after SCP disqualified PM Mian Nawaz Sharif and celebrated the verdict by presenting sweets to each other.

They chanted slogans in favour of PTI Chief Imran Khan. PTI District President Syed Zahid Hussain Kazmi arranged a gathering at public secretariat in Chairing Cross. He along with other leaders including women wing representatives distributed sweets.

Many of the participants danced on tunes of drum beats. “Allah Almighty has given a big success to our leader Imran Khan who is out on mission of kicking out the corrupt rulers,” Syed Zahid Kazmi said.

He said Pakistan has got rid of corrupt mafia with the disqualification of Mian Nawaz Sharif.

At Adiala Road, Irfan, Wasiq Khokhar and Chaudhry Babar Younis, the PTI representatives, also brought out a rally and distributed sweets among people.

Similarly, jubilation was made by MPA Arif Abbasi and others at Murree Road by dancing on the tunes of drum beats and national songs. Traffic remained blocked.

PPP city chapter held a ceremony at monument of PPP slain Chairperson Benazir Bhutto on Liaquat Road. The function was organised by PPP Cannt President Malik Zaheer Arshad. AML President Sheikh Rashid Ahmed also celebrated victory at Lal Haveli.

On the other hand, traffic remained off the roads posing hardships for passengers. Most of the city markets were closed while the presence in government and semi-government offices remained thick.

Meanwhile, a clash occurred between representatives and workers of PIA Employees Union belonging to PTI and PML-N over SCP decision against PM at Benazir Bhutto Islamabad International Airport, sources said. Airport management called ASF to control the situation, they said.

They said the supporters of PTI and PML-N quarrelled with each other at airport when they were chanting slogans against their leaderships.