Islamabad - The disqualification of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday sparked a heated public debate, where people affiliated with different political parties kept discussing pros and cons of the decision.

Unlike social media, the general public in markets and other public places remained reluctant to discuss the disqualification topic. However, employees in public and private departments remained glued to their television screens until the decision was announced.

Meanwhile, text messages of ‘congratulations’ and ‘black day’ also kept circulating in people.

Muhammad Waqas, an employee in an engineering firm talking to The Nation said that Supreme Court gave a right decision, but disqualifying for lifetime is a ‘strict punishment’.

“Accountability should be done across the board, and the precedent must be set in a positive way ensuring transparency in other parties and institutions also,” he said.

Abdul Basit Khan, a supporter of PML-N viewed the decision completely unfair and biased against the ruling party.

“It is another judicial murder in the democratic history of the country,” said Basit.

Declaring it a complete victimisation of Prime Minister, he said that from day one, some sections were working on ‘minus Nawaz’ formula and unfortunately they succeeded.

“This will not strengthen the system, the grounds on which PM has been disqualified will take everyone in its clutches,” he said.

However, Ammara Khan, a student of political sciences viewed the decision in completely opposite way.

“This is basically supremacy of law, where anyone could be held accountable regardless of his portfolio,” she said.

For Ms Khan, a common man will get encouragement from the verdict that accountability of powerful elite still exists in the country.

On the other side, for working class the disqualification day of PM was just like any other day as they kept struggling for their bread and butter. The markets of the federal capital remained calm without any political gatherings.

However, people after mid-day during lunch break were observed discussing the disqualification of PM and who will be the next premier of the county.

“I think Khawaja Saad Rafique will be the next choice for PM as he speaks vocally for Nawaz Sharif,” said Ahmed Hassan, a government servant who was at Abpara Market for lunch.

But, Abdul Aziz, a juice shop owner at Blue Area termed the decision simply a ‘tug-of-war’ between influential and elite of the country.

“For low income people it doesn’t matter who won and lost the political game,” he said.

He said common man has become impassive because he has to earn for his kids.

“But Sheikh Rashid has proven himself right as finally the sacrifice has been made before Eid,” Aziz said.

Meanwhile, PTI followers remained joyous and celebrated the verdict calling it a long standing victory of their party and for the democratic system of the country.

“The decision set a new democratic trend in the system as everyone in the public office now has to show his financial assets before the public,” said Abbas Khan, a youth member PTI.

“The better thing is that assemblies have not been dissolved and in-house change will occur,” he said.

Assistant Prof of Political Sciences, Dr Adil Khan termed the decision against the spirit of democratic tradition.

“The verdict is overall discouraging for the system as the right of voters has been turned down,” he argued.

In his view, this tradition will weaken the democracy, where elected representatives are being removed by other government institutions.

“Removal of governments in such way in past has also increased the corruption and this time also nothing will change in this manner,” he said.