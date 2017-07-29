Rawalpindi - The PML-N city chapter has announced to take out a rally today to express solidarity with former Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif who was disqualified by Supreme Court of Pakistan in Panama leaks case.

The rally would start from Liaquat Bagh at 4pm and would culminate at Faizabad by marching on Murree Road, said ex-MNA Malik Shakil Ahmed Awan while talking to The Nation on Friday.

He said the whole party is united and would expressed solidarity with their beloved leader Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Meanwhile, MSF Punjab General Secretary Maqbool in his statement said

Mian Nawaz Sharif is living in hearts of people and nobody can oust him.

He said there was no serious allegation of corruption against Nawaz Sharif on base of which SCP disqualified him for life. He said conspiracies have been hatched against former PM and his party but the workers would foil all the conspiracies. PTI Chief and AML President have become puppets in the hands of foreign powers and creating chaos in the country, he said.

Rashid Gulfaraz Abbasi, the president of Hamza Shehbaz Force Rawalpindi, said former PM was a great and visionary leader and the party workers would support him by all means. He said he would participate in the rally with a big numbers of workers.