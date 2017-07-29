Islamabad - With all eyes on Courtroom No 1 of the Supreme Court, the proceedings started around half an hour late in which a five-judge bench announced the much-awaited verdict on the Panama Papers case.

The courtroom was filled to capacity due to the presence of politicians, journalists and lawyers but there was nothing of acrimony between the contesting parties. On the other side, the scene outside the SC building was a bit hostile.

The workers of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) and opposition party, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) came in physical contact with each other, as the sentiments ran over sanity. Both the sides chanted slogans against the leadership of the other and the police suddenly came into action to separate them before they clash with each other.

At one point, the law-enforcing personnel felt that the situation is going to be out of control but they managed it. The workers were pushed behind on both the sides and police served as a separation wall between the two parties. The workers of parties succeeded in reaching outside the Supreme Court in the vehicles of main leadership from both sides, as entry of irrelevant persons was banned into the Red Zone. High alert was declared in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi on the occasion of SC announcing fate of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

The Red Zone was partially sealed and people were only being allowed inside after undergoing identification and security checks. Law-enforcing personnel and policemen cordoned off the main entrance of the Supreme Court building. Rangers and FC personnel had been deployed at the Supreme Court and the Red Zone to assist the police in any emergency.

Earlier, gossips, speculations and rumours had been rife, as the residents glued to their TV screens. The most asked question by the all was whether the Prime Minister would be disqualified or not. Once the court announced the judgment, workers of PTI started chanting slogans against Nawaz Sharif while the PML-N workers left the scene quietly. Former Minister of State for Information, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Musaddiq Malik, Tahira Aurangzeb, Maeeza Hameed, Daniyal Aziz, Anjum Aqeel Khan, Abid Sher Ali and Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhary were present in the SC premises from the ruling PML-N but contrary to the previous practice, only Marriyum briefly addressed the media after the SC verdict in the case.