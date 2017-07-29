Islamabad - Viral hepatitis is one of the leading causes of death globally, accounting for 1.34 million deaths per year – that’s as many as HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis or malaria, experts said on Friday.

Shifa International Hospital organised an awareness seminar for the patients and general public to mark World Hepatitis Day here. In addition free screenings for HBV and HCV were also offered to the number of audience.

Consultant Gastroenterologist and Hepatologist at Shifa International Hospital (SIH) Dr Farzana Shafqat said that together, hepatitis B virus and hepatitis C cause 80 per cent of liver cancer cases in the world.

She said viral hepatitis is not found in one location nor amongst one set of people; it is a truly global epidemic that can affect millions of people without them even being aware. Currently, 90 per cent of people living with hepatitis B and 80 per cent living with hepatitis C are not aware of their status.

“This can result in the real possibility of developing fatal liver disease at some point in their lives and in some cases, unknowingly transmitting the infection to others, Alarming figures revealed by WHO,” said Dr Farzana.

Dr Farzana also stated that people acquire HBV and HCV infection through transfusion and transplant. Perinatal - Mothers who are HBeAg positive are much more likely to transmit to their offspring than those who are not.

Perinatal transmission is the main means of transmission in high prevalence populations, Newborns of long-term carriers, individual with multiple sexual partners, intravenous drug users, healthcare workers, prisoners and other institutionalized people also acquire HBV and HCV infection.

Dr Farzana highlighted the clinical features of chronic liver disease, she said, fatigue, vascular spiders, enlarged or shrunken liver, enlarged spleen, finger clubbing, ascites and bruising are some of the symptoms.

Consultant Internal Medicine at Shifa International Hospital (SIH) Dr Shahzad Khan Siddique said that Pakistan carries one of the world’s highest burdens of chronic hepatitis and mortality due to liver failure and hepatocellular carcinomas. In Pakistan it is estimated that nearly four million people in the country have been exposed to hepatitis B virus and about eight million to hepatitis C virus.

According to The Pakistan Medical Research Council survey in 2007–2008, the prevalence of HBsAg was 2.5 per cent, while anti HCV prevalence was 4.8 per cent, making a combined infection rate of 7.6 per cent, reflecting a population pool of about 13 million chronic hepatitis B and C carriers.

He said, “The elimination of viral hepatitis is not just a public health goal; it is an individual goal for millions of men, women and children across the world. Every single person could be affected by viral hepatitis and we all have a part to play to achieve elimination.”