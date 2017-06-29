Islamabad - Ten mega health projects under Capital Administration & Development Division (CADD) only received around 30 per cent release of funds from the Planning Commission during current fiscal year, an official said on Wednesday.

The current fiscal is going to conclude on June 30, and the projects of current fiscal announced in Public Sector Development program (PSDP) are still waiting for the release of 70 per cent of funds.

This non-utilization of funds would most likely lead to the lapse of the amount, as the new fiscal year is going to start from tomorrow.

The health facilities in the federal capital are already not coping with the influx of the patients. And the slow pace of development projects has multiplied the miseries of patients.

The last public update of the release of funds by the planning commission was made on June 16 of this year.

As per official documents around Rs712.292 million were allocated for 10 health projects under CADD announced for on-going fiscal.

However, only Rs229.092 million was released by the planning commission; 32 per cent of the total allocation.

The projects were proposed by CADD to be developed in Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and Federal Government Services Hospital (Polyclinic).

As per documents, not a single penny was released in three mega projects for which Rs495 million were allocated. However, again the same amount has been allocated for these projects in PSDP 2017-18.

All three projects are above than Rs100 million individually, the documents said.

The projects for which the funds were not released also included the extension of Polyclinic Hospital.

The others include Establishment of Centre for Neurosciences at PIMS and up-gradation of Non-Radiation Modern Endoscopy Diagnostic Services in the same hospital.

Aound Rs100 million were allocated for Polyclinic Hospital extension and the same amount has been set again for the project in PSDP 2017-18.

For Establishment of Centre for Neurosciences at PIMS Rs195million were allocated but, no amount was released while, Rs250 million has been again set in the PSDP 2017-18.

The project up-gradation of Non-Radiation /Modern Endoscopy Diagnostic Services in PIMS also didn’t receive any amount out of set Rs100 million. And again Rs100 million have been set in the PSDP 2017-18.

Meanwhile, the documents also said that out of these 10 projects, 04 received complete funds. The projects include, Establishment of Federal Breast Cancer Screening Centre which received Rs60.772million from the planning commission.

Establishment of Unit for shredding, sterilization and disposal of medical waste at Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU) Rs15 million, project up-gradation of radiology department of Children Hospital received Rs59.760 million and project up-gradation of X-Ray machines in radiology department PIMS also received full amount of Rs59.760 million from the commission.

The official documents also stated that for shredding unit at SZABMU Rs199.762 million have been also allocated in PSDP 2017-18.

The project, Establishment of Centre for Haematology Disorder at PIMS, (Feasibility) Rs7 million were allocated, however throughout the year, only Rs2.8million were released, and the amount of Rs100 million have been set for the project in the PSDP 2017-18.

For Establishment of Safe Blood Transfusion Services Project only amount of Rs 25 million were released out of allocated Rs100 million, and for the next PSDP Rs100 million have been allocated.

The released amount of the project was from the local component while Rs100 million from the foreign component was not released.

For the feasibility study for establishment of Centre for Neurosciences at PIMS (PC-II) Rs6 million were released from Rs15 million allocated amount.

In the PSDP 2017-18 the health sector of the federal capital working under CADD has come with total 14 new schemes in which two are newly included.

The total amount allocated for the development projects of the fiscal starting after June 30 is Rs1905.151 million.

The set amount includes Rs1830.151 million of local component and Rs75 million of foreign assistance.

In the new schemes of PSDP2017-18 ten have not been approved yet.

Earlier, government allocated Rs 8 billion budget for three hospitals of the city including PIMS, Polyclinic and National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine (NIRM). In the allocated budget, PIMS will get the share of Rs5.77 billion, FGSH Rs2.54 billion and NIRM Rs400 million.