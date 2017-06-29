Islamabad - Steady growing temperature poses a serious risk to Pakistan’s efforts for achieving sustainable food security and meet food consumption needs of the spiking population, according to studies based on various projections of climate change impacts on the country’s agriculture and water resources.

“The global warming-induced by rising global temperatures can badly affect the country’s food production system in shape of crop yield losses and reduced growing cycles in the various climatic zones of the country,” said Mohammad Saleem, the Climate Change Ministry Media Spokesperson and climate change communication specialist.

In a special talk with a group of media persons he said that like the most developing countries, Pakistan is staring at the radar of food insecurity, with its food production out of sync with population growth.

The food availability scenario is further aggravated by shifting weather patterns with recurring severe droughts and floods that affect the country’s overall crop production, the media spokesperson added.

He explained that studies carried out by the Global Change Impact Study Centre (GCISC), a Ministry’s research wing, pointed out that average temperature over Pakistan would increase in the coming decades at a pace faster than that of the average global temperature increase.

“The temperature rise in Pakistan may exceed by about one degree Celsius by the end of this century,” Saleem cautioned quoting the GCISC studies.

He said that based on crop simulation models of the GCISC show that wheat crop yield will be reduced by 3.4 to 12.5 per cent in semi-arid irrigated areas including Faisalabad, Sheikhupura and 3.8 to 14.5 per cent in arid areas including Hyderabad, Badin, Bahawalpur and Multan. Around 16 per cent decline in overall wheat productivity in rain-dependent areas has been forecast in various areas of the Potohar region including Chakwal district under different climate change scenarios towards the end of ongoing century.

Graver impacts of the global warming on the country’s rice crop have also been predicted.

“The rice crop yields are likely to register fall by 12 to 22 per cent in almost all rice growing areas of the country by end of this century because of the rising global temperatures,” he estimated quoting findings of the GCISC’s crop simulation models.

The ministry’s media spokesperson said that these simulation models further indicate that length of cultivation periods of these important crops would shorten, which would lead to pronounced plunges in yields of not only rice and wheat but also other crops such as maize and vegetables.