Islamabad - Cakes and sweets are in full demand during Eid days as people are buying these as special gifts.

The rates of sweets start ranges from Rs250 per kilogram to Rs500 per kilogram in various famous sweets shops of the city. The average price of sweets in the city is Rs300 per kilogram.

Similarly, the rate of per pound cake starts from Rs150 and reaches Rs500. However, usually two pound cakes are given as Eid gifts.

Thus, the staring price of a two pound cake is Rs320, which reaches around 2000 per cake of various bakeries.

A buyer Salman Ahmed said the rates of Eid cakes were different than the routine prices while the bakeries also offer delivery services.

For a delivery outside the city, they have agreement with the courier services and they charge extra money for it he added.

An official of a famous bakery chain, which has largest network in the city, said that they had started taking orders for the special cakes before Eid.

Meanwhile, a large number of people on Eid days visited graveyards to remember their departed loved ones on Eid and offer Fateha for their souls.

Women, children and youngsters started visiting cemeteries on Chand Raat and early morning on Eid day and second day of Eid to remember their family members and friends buried there and recited verses from the Holy Quran.

They also cleaned graves and showered rose petals, laid wreaths and lit incenses in the memory of their dear ones.

Special flower stalls were also set up near all the graveyards of twin cities for the people to buy flowers, rose water and petals.

Muhammad Arhum, who came to offer Fateha on the grave of his father who passed four months back, said, “I am feeling alone as it is first Eid after my father’s death.” Jamal Saeed, a flower seller outside H-10 Graveyard, said, “We set up stalls a day before Eid for the people’s convenience as many of them visit graveyards after morning prayers.”