Rawalpindi - Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice (CJ) Syed Mansoor Ali Shah visited Adiala Jail on the first day of Eid (Monday) and celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr with prisoners.

He was accompanied by LHC judges and District and Sessions Judge Rawalpindi Sohail Nasir. The visiting judges were welcomed by DIG Prisons Shahid Saleem Baig, Superintendent Saeed Ullah Gondal and Deputy Superintendent Farrukh Rashid.

The CJ was presented guard of honour by Punjab Police contingent and the police band played the national anthem on the occasion.

Justice Shah inspected women prisoners’ section and listened to their problems. The kids living with their mothers in jail staged tableaus and highlighted the social issues with reference to the elimination of criminal activities.

The CJ distributed Eid gifts among 124 women and 21 kids and assured speedy dispensation of justice.

Later, he visited jail hospital and inquired about the health of the patients admitted to the hospital. He also distributed fruit baskets among the patients and questioned about the treatment facilities they were getting in the hospital. The CJ inspected various medical treatment units in the hospital.

He also presided over a big gathering of prisoners at the jail. While addressing on the occasion, he talked about the special initiatives adopted for speedy trial of cases.

He said that alternative dispute resolution centres had been set up in all 36 districts of Rawalpindi and 1,018 cases had been amicably resolved without conducting any formal legal proceedings.

Justice Shah said that congenial atmosphere had been provided at District and Session Courts under the supervision of especially trained law officers to the aggrieved parties to settle their dispute.

Even murder cases had been settled in these centres which is very encouraging and will prove helpful in reducing the extra burden of cases in courts.

He said this method has proved very successful in the entire world and under the directives and guidance of Supreme Court of Pakistan, this facility had been provided in Punjab.

A total of 135,000 cases had been decided in one year throughout Punjab after the revolutionary steps being adopted for speedy trials, the LHC CJ remarked.

It was further revealed that seven new model criminal courts had been established in the province which had decided 3,200 cases on a priority basis within just five months and these model courts would be established in all districts.

He further told that the 36 district courts of the province had decided 1.2 million record cases in one year which helped reduce the prisoners’ strength in jail.

Justice Shah disclosed that a number of other new ideas and concepts were in pipeline which would be materialised to facilitate the prisoners as well as judiciary to accelerate the process of litigation in courts and fulfilling all legal requirements without any delay.

He also referred the case management system already adopted to mitigate the sufferings of all those who had been involved in different cases and their cases were yet to be decided. He said the entire judicial system had been revamped by placing legal procedures online which had proved very helpful for legal practitioners as well as the judiciary.

He said our prime objective is to extend maximum support to all stakeholders so that they could be able to discharge their professional responsibilities within rules and regulations.

District and Sessions Judge Rawalpindi Sohail Nasir informed that alternative dispute resolution centre had been made functional in DSJ office which had made possible submission of 3,400 accused to the courts from Central Jail Adiala.

He further said that E-Medicine project would also be started soon in Adiala Jail and specialist diagnostic and medical treatment facilities would be provided to the prisoners.

DIG Prisons briefed about the release of prisoners after depositing fine with the help of philanthropists.

Senior Superintendent Central Jail Adiala said after quick decision of under-trial cases, 400 prisoners had been released which helped reduce the jail population from 4,800 to 4,400.