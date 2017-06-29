Rawalpindi - On the call of Majlis Wahdat-ul-Muslimin (MWM), scores of members of Shia community staged a protest demonstration on Wednesday against twin bomb blasts in Parachinar.

The protest demonstration was led by MWM Central General Secretary Allama Raja Nasir Abbas. The protestors including women wing of MWM also took out a rally from National Press Club to China Chowk where they also staged a sit-in demanding the federal government for administrative reforms in Parachinar.

Tight security arrangements were made by Islamabad police to guard the protestors following the instructions of IG Islamabad Khalid Khattak. The sit-in of MWM activists triggered a massive traffic jam in the capital.

Addressing the protestors, Allama Raja Nasir Abbas condemned the twin bombings in Parachinar and demanded the government to take stern action against the culprits involved behind the carnage. He said Parachinar is the only place in FATA where people always raised voice in favour of Pakistan Army and the homeland. He said the basic rights of the victims of the twin bombings were usurped by the government. He said neither senior government officials nor leaders of major political parties visited Parachinar. He said media has also suppressed the voice of victims by giving them no coverage. “Instead of hailing wounds of the victim families, the state even fired bullets at the peaceful protestors in Parachinar which is ridiculous,” he said. He added the government should compensate the victim families immediately.

Meanwhile, Allama Asghar, Asad Naqvi, Munir Syed Mian, former MNA and former Air Chief Syed Qaiser Hussain also visited the protest camp of MWM. Syed Asad Qaiser, while speaking on the occasion, said the government should provide people of Parachinar with civil security men. He said he would play role of mediator between the government and the protestors in Parachinar. He said he would get appointment from Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and then would visit Parachinar to hold talks with protestors to make them agree to sit with government to hammer on any strategy.

“We are also Pakistanis. Our martyrs and wounded people should get compensation like people in Punjab are being given by the government,” he said. He urged PEMRA to support people of Parachinar in the time of need.