Islamabad - Chairman NAB Wednesday said that eradication of corruption is vital as corruption is one of the biggest hurdles in the way of prosperity of Pakistan.

Chairing a meeting to review latest progress on the decisions taken in the tenure of present management of NAB, the chairman said NAB is fully geared up to curb corruption with iron hands by adopting zero-tolerance policy across the board.

He said that considering corruption as the biggest hurdle in the way of prosperous Pakistan; NAB was established as an apex anti corruption organization with a mandate to eradicate corruption and to recover hard earned looted money of innocent people from corrupt. He said that due to NAB’s proactive National Anti-Corruption Strategy to eradicate corruption, NAB has received about 3,43,356 complaints from individuals and private / public organisations. During this period NAB authorized 11, 581 complaint verification, 7587 inquiries, 3846 investigations, filed 2808 corruption references in respective accountability courts and overall conviction ratio is about 76 per cent. NAB’s prime focus is on cases of cheating public at large by fraudulent financial companies, bank frauds, wilful bank loan defaults, misuse of authority and embezzlement of state funds by Government servants etc.

Since NAB’s inception, one of NAB’s major achievements has been the recovery of around Rs 287 billion of ill-gotten money which was deposited in the national exchequer which is a remarkable achievement of NAB.

He said that the figures of complaints, inquiries and investigations are almost double as compared to the same period of 2015 to 2017.