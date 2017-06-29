Rawalpindi - Like other parts of the country, residents of Rawalpindi celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday with religious fervour across the district.

Heavy rainfall on midnight turned the weather pleasant.

People dressed in their festive clothes offered Eid prayers in mosques, Imambargahs and Eidgahs amid tight security devised by police following instructions of City Police Officer (CPO) Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi.

The big congregations were held at Nawaz Sharif Park, Eid Gah Islamia Seminary at F-Block, Gorodon College Ground, Viqar-un-Nisa Ground, Daral Aloom Hanfia Usmania Ganjmandi, Rawal Road, Jamia Masjid Abu-al-Qasim Jan Colony Tench, Rawalpindi Medical College Ground Tipu Road, Jamia Masjid Khatim-ul-Nabiyan Neelam Colony, Jamia Masjid Westridge, Jamia Masjid Bilali Arya Mohala, Jamia Masjid Akbari Mohan Pura, Jamia Masjid Zia Hanfia Gulzar-e-Qaid, Jamia Masjid Wapda Colony Mareer, Liaquat Bagh, Jamia Masjid Riaz-ul-Janat Kuri Road, Markazi Eid Gah Gawalmandi, 22 Number Chungi, Jamia Masjid Morgah, Jamia Masjid Gulzar-e-Madina Dhama Seydan, Jamia Masjid Gulshan-e-Abad, Rukhshanda Masjid Adyaal Road, Jamia Masjid Rajgan Dhamial Road and so many other localities.

Special prayers were also offered for the development and prosperity of the country and for the helpless people of Kashmir and the victims of Parachinar and Bahawapur oil tanker inferno.

Soon after offering Eid prayers, people greeted each other, gave food and alms to the destitute segments of the society and visited graveyards laying floral wreaths and offering Fateha on the graves of their beloved ones. Later people also visited friends and relatives in very jolly mood.

They also exchanged gifts and enjoyed special dishes, particularly ‘sewayian’ made of vermicelli, and different varieties of biryani, meat and mutton.

The local politicians including Awami Muslim League (AML) President and MNA Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, PML-N MPs Malik Abrar Ahmed, Chairman Punjab Sports Board Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, Malik Ifikhar Ahmed, Sarfraz Afzal, Malik Shakil Awan, Zia Ullah Shah, Chairman WASA, Mayor Rawalpindi Sardar Nasim, Chaudhry Ayaz, former law minister Raja Basharat, Raja Nasir, Hamid Nawaz Raja, Chairman UC-42 Sajjad Khan, Chairman UC-91 Girja Raja Altaf Qadir and others celebrated Eid in their constituencies and also conveyed wishes to their supporters and voters.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja, City Police Officer (CPO) Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi, SPs, DSPs and other police officers offered Eid prayer at Police Line Number 1. After offering the Eid prayer, RPO and CPO greeted their subordinates. Later ‘Bara Khana’ was also held in which all the police officers participated.

All shops and business establishments, banks and government offices remained closed due to the public holidays.

The ATMs of almost all the banks remained out of service causing immense troubles for the account holders.

The police made unprecedented security arrangements at the Eidgahs with deployment of extra force both in uniform and in civvies. City Traffic Police diverted the traffic during the prayers to avoid traffic mess.

The business of sweets got momentum as huge rush could be witnessed on all the bakeries and sweet shops with people buying cakes and sweets for their friends and relatives. Traffic remained off the road whereas taxi cabs minted money from the passengers as per their own will.

A festive mood also gripped the city even on Tuesday and Wednesday with heavy shower of rain bringing pleasant change into the weather. A large number of families thronged towards Zia Park, Ayub Park and Play Land. The small children and young girls enjoyed the swings and delicious food such as chana chat, gol gappay, burger, finger chips, pakoras, samosas and many other sweets.

Tens of thousands of citizens also thronged towards the hill resort Murree to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr.

Following orders of RPO, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Yusaf Ali Shahid made comprehensive traffic plan to facilitate the tourists. The entry of heavy traffic and motorcycles was banned in hill station to avoid traffic mess. CTO remained present in Murree to control traffic rush.

According to CTP spokesperson Wajid Satti, more than 22000 vehicles entered in Murree during Eid holidays while the traffic wardens eased traffic flow to facilitate the tourists. He said traffic police also issued guidelines to visitors to move slowly during rain in hilly area whereas to not take selfies while standing along with roads.

RPO Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja, while talking to media men, appreciated the efforts of CTO and his team for controlling traffic in Murree on Eid. He advised the tourists to drive slow in fog and slippery in hill station to avoid accident. He asked people to only bring good condition vehicles to Murree having extra fuel with them. “Local police along with CTP struggling hard to ease traffic flow and to facilitate the tourists,” Wisal said.

“We visited Murree with family to enjoy Eid. Traffic arrangements made by police are excellent. But food and hotel accommodation are expensive here,” said Ammara Khan, a Lahore based lady. She said the government should bring the restaurants and hotels under any law so that tourists could get facilities.

On the other hand, citizens experienced price hike on Eid-ul-Fitr. Vegetables like onion, potato, tomato, green chillies, mint, fruit, yogurt, meat, mutton and chicken were being sold on even double rates everywhere with no official check and balance.

“Because of Eid, butchers are selling mutton at Rs 1000 kg while beef at 600 per kg. Similarly, price of 1 kg chicken is 400 in the city. Government should take action against profiteers,” said a large number of citizens while talking to The Nation.

The people, who went to the native villages to celebrate Eid with their families, had to face humiliation at the hands of transporters who charged extra fares from them.

“I travelled from Lahore to Rawalpindi in a Toyota Hiace against Rs800. Normally, transporters charge Rs500 for the journey,” said Irshad Janjua. He said Secretary RTA and Punjab government should take action against the transporters.

However, the citizens expressed their satisfaction over travel in rail cars. They said government provided them 30 per cent discount on each ticket during Eid holidays.