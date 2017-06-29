Islamabad - Pakistan Red Crescent (PRC) has started an operation to provide psychosocial support to the families and patients of oil tanker victims, an official said on Wednesday. The teams of Restoring Family Links Officers (RFLOs) and volunteers are providing psychosocial support to the patients and effected families of oil tanker explosion that occurred in Bahawalpur’s Ahmedpur Sharkia town on Sunday.

As per statement issued by PRC, Secretary General Ghulam Muhammad Awan contacted PRC Punjab branch that immediately mobilised RFL officers in hospitals of Bahawalpur, Multan and Lahore where the patients of this tragic incident were brought for treatment. On the first day of this horrible and tragic incident, more than 70 persons including patients and their relatives were given Psychological First Aid (PFA) in Bahawalpur Victoria Hospital by PRC RFL team.

On the second and third day, around 28 persons were given PFA in Nishtar Hospital Multan while the RFL officers gave PFA to 13 other persons including patients and family members in Jinnah Hospital Lahore, besides providing phone call services to the victims.

Talking to media, Chairman PRC Dr Saeed Elahi said that responding to the deadliest incident in Bahawalpur, PRC District First Aid Trainers reached at the site along with volunteers and provided immediate first aid to 12 victims while 13 Emergency Response Team (ERT) members responded well in time and assisted in evacuation of 35 critically injured to Victoria Hospital Bahawalpur. He said, “Our RFL department soon after the incident initiated the relief activities.”

More than hundred traumatized family members and patients were given Psychological First Aid and the teams of RFL Officers and volunteers will remain in respective hospitals for onward provision of PFA.

“The victims of this tragic incident are suffering from post-traumatic stress and it is our outmost duty to help them by utilising all possible resources, PRC in this regard will leave no stone unturned in mitigating the sufferings of effected people,” says Dr Saeed Elahi.

Speaking at the occasion, Secretary General PRC Ghulam Muhammad Awan said, “Our first aiders, RFL officers and volunteers went beyond the call of duty and actively participated in relief activities. Our teams are still in the hospitals, providing psychological first aid and assistance to the victims.”