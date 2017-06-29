Rawalpindi - Heavy rain hit the city during Eid holidays turning the weather pleasant.

Residents breathed a sigh of relief while some youngsters started bathing in the rain.

According to details, the rain started on Monday at 3am. Rainwater also gushed in many low-lying areas such as Dhoke Kashmirian, Sadiqabad, Khurram Colony, Javed Colony, Shakrial, Kuri Road, Dhoke Kala Khan, Magistrate Colony, Arya Mohala, Adiala Road and other localities. Other areas controlled by Rawalpindi and Chaklala Cantonment boards include Saddar, Kashmir Road, Haider Road, Adra, Tench Bhatta and Chungi No 22.

Reportedly, rainwater entered houses while the inhabitants pumped out the water with tubs and other pots.

Angry people lashed out at the district government high-ups including Acting Commissioner Talat Mehmood Gondal for not using civic bodies machinery for cleaning sewerage systems in their areas that caused the situation.

The people travelling on roads took shelter under bridges, underpasses and nearby buildings to keep themselves safe from the rain.

Traffic got choked on all the major roads while traffic wardens could be seen making efforts to ease the traffic flow.

WAPDA also suspended electricity supply to many areas soon after the rain started. After the rain, water inundated the low-lying areas while several broken roads were also flooded with rain water.

“We have spent Eid’s first day pumping out water from our houses as civic bodies failed in cleaning the sewerage system and water entered our houses,” said Nadim Khan, a resident of Shakrial while talking to The Nation.

He said all the high-ups of CDGR are busy in celebrating Eid in Murree leaving the city and citizens abandoned. He appealed Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take action against the CDGR officers.

“Though rain is a blessing of God yet it has also created problems for us after water flooded in my house and damaged furniture,” said Ahsan Khan of Nadim Colony. He said the situation could have been avoided if the civic bodies did their job.

Many other residents raised questions over the performance of high-ups of CDGR and civic bodies and requested them to complete dredging work of nullahs as pre-monsoon rains have started.

WASA spokesperson Umar, when contacted, said all staff along with Managing Director (MD) Raja Shaukat is out to cope with the situation after rainfall. He said WASA also brought water sucker machines in the affected areas and began cleaning rainwater. “We are on high alert and will control all type of emergency situation,” he said. He said MD WASA visited Liaquat Bagh, Gawalmandi, Katarian and other areas to monitor the situation. He said vacations of WASA staffers have been cancelled and they are all on duty in the city to facilitate the citizens. He denied that rainwater entered houses on first day of Eid.