Rawalpindi - Despite a complete ban by City Traffic Police, a large number of youngsters displayed reckless stunts on cars and motorbikes in Saddar within the jurisdiction of Cantt police station on late Tuesday night.

Some youngsters also set off crackers in the middle of the road triggering massive traffic blockade on Bank Road, Kashmir Road, Haider Road and Adam Jee Road posing hardships for families visiting Saddar for celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr.

According to details, dozens of youngsters thronged Saddar and showed stunts on cars and motorbikes on the third day of Eid.

Teenagers were spotted clinging to the roofs and windows of vehicles while showing stunts on roads. Reportedly some spectators sustained minor injuries when vehicles crashed into each other on Bank Road. Many youngsters danced in the middle of the road disturbing traffic flow. The traffic signal installed at Mall Chowk had also been broken down by a speeding vehicle. No police officials were present on the scene to control the situation. Scores of families protested against the behaviour of the jubilant youth.

City Police Officer Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi, when contacted, said that police on reports responded swiftly and held seven one-wheelers and car drifters from Saddar. He said cases were registered against them while their cars and motorcycles had also been confiscated.

Meanwhile, a boy was shot dead allegedly by a friend after inviting him to a house located at Link Road Girja for celebrating Eid, sources informed.

The incident took place within the limits of Naseerabad police station on Monday while the deceased was identified as Zain Abrar. However, the victim’s parents did not lodge a complaint with police.

According to sources, three friends had organised an Eid milan party at the house of Ilyas at Girja Link Road where they had also invited Abrar. They said the youngsters were celebrating when all of a sudden one of the friends opened fire with a pistol and a bullet hit Abrar in the head resulting in his death on the spot. The dead body of the deceased was moved to District Headquarters Hospital for an autopsy.

The reason behind the murder could not be known so far, sources said.

DSP Cantt Circle Raja Taifoor, however, when contacted, confirmed the incident. He said the father of deceased refused to take legal action against the killer. He said the victim’s family told the police that Abrar was killed accidentally.

On the other hand, a 15-year-old boy drowned into Simly Dam while swimming in the federal capital. Police and rescuers fished out the body and moved it to Polyclinic where he was identified as Ahsan, a resident of Pindora, Rawalpindi. The incident took place within the limits of Bhara Kahu police station.

According to police, Ahsan along with his brother had gone to Simly Dam for swimming. The incident was mentioned in the daily crime register.