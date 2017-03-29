islamabad - Capital Development Authority (CDA) has issued orders for posting/transfer of 29 officers and five officials of different cadres.

Two officers of BPS-20, one of BPS (19), eight of BPS-18, eight of BPS-17, Nine of BPS-16 and one of BPS-18 have been transferred through subject office orders. Transferred officers have been directed to submit their charge assumption/relinquishment report to HRD Directorate accordingly.

Among BPS-20 transferred officers are Nadeem Akbar Malik, Khalil Sommroo. The BPS-19 officer is Dr Mehmood Arshad while BPS-18 officers who have been transferred include Dr Khadija Tul Kubra, Irfanullah (FSP), Abdul Rauf Khan, Fiaz Ahmed Watto, Mumtaz Ali Shar, Kamran Bakht, Beenish Amjed and Nasir Jamil Butt.

Similarly, Sheraz Sami Khan, Atta Bari Arshad, Zulfiqar Ali Junejo, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Moin ud Din, Abdul Qayyum, Mujahid Hussain, Muhammad Safeer are among the BS-17 officers who have been transferred through subject orders. Similarly Mohsin Zaheer Qureshi, Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Waheed Ahmad Qazi, Zafeer Khan, Akram Arain, Sadia Sarwat, Abid Sohail, Raja Abid Ali and Aftab Saleem are among the BPS-16 officers. Sultan Mehmood, BPS-18 officer is also among the officers who were transferred through subject office orders.

As per subject posting/transfer office order, Nadeem Akbar Malik, Director General (BPS-20), who was working as Director General (Admin) has been posted as Director General (HRD). Khalil Somoroo, Director General (BPS-20) working as Director General Civic Management will also look after the work of D.G (L&R). Dr. Mehmood Arshad, Director P&D, Capital Hospital, BPS-19 officer has been transferred as Director Health, Directorate of Health Services and Dr Khadija Tul Kubra, Medical Officer (BS-18), Additional Director, DHS has been transferred as Director P&D, Capital Hospital on current charge basis and will also look after the work of post of Director (Admin), Capital Hospital, in addition to her own duties.