Rawalpindi - Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench on Tuesday remarked that a judicial commission would hold an inquiry into the alleged killing of two brothers by officials of Police Station RA Bazaar during an encounter.

LHC Rawalpindi Bench Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin, while disposing off the petition filed by Balqees Bibi, observed that a judicial commission duly formed by LHC Chief Justice would hold inquiry into allegations that the two brothers were killed in a fake encounter.

Advocate Malik Sajid Awan told media that the judge ordered for the judicial probe into killings of Waseem Anwar-ul-Haq and Muhammad Irfan on the night of February 22.

He said that the mother of two brothers, Balqees Bibi filed the petition asking LHC to direct Saddar Berooni police to register the murder case against responsible officials of PS RA Bazaar.

The lawyer added that during hearing, the court observed that if the murder case was registered against the police officials, investigators might give them a clean chit. The lawyer stated that he then contended for a judicial probe, as they had already filed an application with the LHC Chief Justice.

On court inquiry, a government prosecutor said that the Chief Justice LHC, Syed Mansoor Ali Shah had accepted the application of Balqees Bibi for judicial probe, Advocate Awan said. The court disposed of the petition with observation that a judicial probe will be held in the case, the lawyer maintained.

Separately, the mother of the deceased brothers moved an application with Chief Justice of Supreme Court of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar for taking suo moto notice of killings of her sons in a fake encounter.

Giving details to the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Balqees Bibi said that Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif took notice of the killings and ordered DIG Abu Bakar Khuda Bux to hold an inquiry. She said that over 100 people residing near her house in Qaid-i-Azam Colony Qasim Aviation Base appeared before the three member probe committee and stated that no police encounter took place outside her house.

She said that the neighbours also stated that both Wasim and Irfan were taken into custody by the police alive and were taken away in a private car.

PS RA Bazaar officials headed by former SHO Malik Sajid raided house of Balqees Bibi to arrest Abdul Manan, one of her seven sons involved in motorcycle theft case.

According to police, Manan and his family put up resistance and in an encounter his two brothers were shot and injured as he escaped from the scene. Irfan and Wasim later died at District Headquarter Hospital due to profound bleeding. While SHO Malik Sajid and a constable also sustained bullet injuries.