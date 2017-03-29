Islamabad-A father strangulated his daughter for honour in the limits of Golra police station here on Tuesday, said the police.

According to details, Muhammad Ejaz strangulated his 15-year-old daughter Arooj on Tuesday morning in his house near Golra Railways station. Initial investigation revealed that the father was not happy with the affairs of his daughter and had an argument on Tuesday morning which led to the killing.

After killing the daughter, Ejaz himself surrendered before the police, claiming he killed his daughter for honour, said the police.

According to the police, the family belongs to Mandi Bahauddin. Police have registered a case and further investigation is underway. The dead body was shifted to PIMS for autopsy.

Meanwhile, Bhara Kau police conducted search operation in its respective jurisdiction and recovered huge cache of weapons from suspects, a police spokesman said.

Following National Action Plan, officers/officials of Islamabad Police, Pak Rangers and other security agencies conducted search operation in various areas of Bhara Kau police station including Pind Begwal, Mira Begwal, Seri Chowk and others.

Police commandos, lady commandos and staff of Bomb Disposal squad also participated in it. They checked 240 houses, 400 persons and nabbed eight suspects including five Afghan nationals besides recovery of weapons from them. Further investigation is underway.

Furthermore, the capital police arrested eight outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered 1470 gram hashish and weapons from their possession. Three proclaimed offenders were nabbed while Koral police nabbed Arsalan Khan for having 1470 gram hashish. Sihala police arrested Sadaqat for having a 30-bore pistol while Tarnol police apprehended Muhammad Nabi and Aamir Shehzad in possession of 30-bore pistol and 50 gram heroin respectively. Loi Bher police arrested an Afghan national Rasheed Afghani. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.