Islamabad - The President of Pakistan, Mamnoon Hussain on Tuesday said that youth can play a significant role in national development by giving outstanding performance in education and research.

The president was addressing concluding ceremony of two-day national conference on ‘Early Childhood Care and Education in Pakistan’, organised at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU).

The conference was attended by Minister of State for National Health Services and Regulations, Saira Afzal Tarar, Vice Chancellor (VC) AIOU Shahid Siddiqui, Additional Secretary Education, Imran Ahmed, Chairman Rupani Foundation, Nasruddin Rupani, The president said that government and society could play an effective role to protect children from the negative impacts of current era.

Pakistan has experienced rapid changes brought by information technology and electronic inventions in last few decades, said the president. The president said recommendations in two-day conference would provide foundation for the children’s education besides assisting the government to formulate practical policies.

“Government was mulling over the issues of education and training to make the children good citizens,” he said. President Mamnoon Hussain said the changes taking place across the world had also impacted the erstwhile strong family system in Pakistan increasing the parents’ responsibility for children’s education training in accordance with the changing trends. The president said it was essential to develop a mechanism to create a suitable atmosphere for the children education from home till matriculation in a positive manner.

President Mamnoon said the youth could contribute to national development by excelling in education and research besides providing a good human resource to the country.

Minister for National Health Services (NHS), Saira Afzal Tarar called for addressing the root causes impacting the psychological and physical health of the mother.

She said all the institutions involved in holding this successful event must now start striving for implementation of the recommendations and the next such conference should discuss the progress in enforcement, not ideas.

Joint Education Adviser Rafiq Tahir read out the recommendations formulated by the conference including the first education policy, module amendment in accordance with the children education, budget allocation for ECCE, teacher training, material development and awareness drive on the subject.