Islamabad - Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police have arrested 13,395 beggars in one year and sent them to welfare home for rehabilitation.

Since June, 2013, a continuous campaign has been launched against the beggary by ICT Police which is still continued.

Similarly, during January to November 2016, a total number of 2928 beggars were arrested and sent to the Edhi Home, Children Welfare Home for rehabilitation and the habitual offenders were sent to judicial custody at Central Jail, Adiala, Rawalpindi under West Pakistan Vagrancy Ordinance, 1958.

Challans against them were sent in trial court for further proceedings.

This was showed in a data issued by Ministry of Interior here on Tuesday regarding the actions which were due to be taken by the ministry and its departments in response to resolutions passed by National Assembly and Senate since January, 2013.

The data further showed that there was a considerable decrease in number of beggars within federal capital due to better strategy adopted by the ICT police.

Moreover, results/benefits were also accrued from said campaign against beggary which included the ratio of beggars within federal capital.

Islamabad Traffic Police is also cooperating with ICT police to curb vagrancy and is playing an active role during this campaign.

Due to said endeavours, the beggars are no more visible in bulk on roads. About the steps taken to curb beggars and beggary within federal capital, the data showed that within ICT, two Anti-Beggary Squads have been established to apprehend beggars including minor children loitering in area of federal capital at various points. These squads are comprised of two Upper Subordinates, six Jawans and two Lady Constables.

The patrolling system within ICT has also been revamped and the Station House Officers (SHOs) of all police stations within ICT have been strictly directed to utilize their mobiles as well as staff from Rescue-15 to curb this menace.

A rational number of check posts have been established on various key points of ICT which are functioning round the clock while proper Nakabandi of all exit and entry points of Islamabad is also taking place along with other places at different venues and times.

Moreover, a control room has been furnished at Rescue-15 under supervision of a gazette officer and progress regarding performance of Nakas was being monitored on daily basis. Special instructions have been given to all Nakabandi Points to keep an eye upon professionals who bring small children in vehicles for beggary within Islamabad. Special deployments of Jawans have also been made in Market Areas of Islamabad, beside Anti beggary Squads and Mobile Patrolling.

The federal capital has been divided in different beats and experienced officers have been deputed in each beat to watch the activities of beggars. There is one Falcon (Vehicle) patrolling in each beat and the officers/officials deployed on patrolling duty have also been briefed for checking of beggars moving in the areas. For elimination/control on beggary within Islamabad, a monthly security duty programme is properly being issued and concerned Zonal SP and Supervisory Duty Magistrates are directly supervising the campaign against this social evil.