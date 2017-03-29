Rawalpindi - The high-ups of Rawalpindi police arranged a farewell party in the honour of Inspector General of Punjab (IGP) Police, Mushtaq Ahmed Sukhera at Police Line Number 1 here on Tuesday.

IGP Punjab Mushtaq Ahmed Sukhera, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja, City Police Officer (CPO) Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi, Commandant Police College Sihala Sohail Habib Tajik, District Police Officers of Jhelum, Chakwal and Attock, SP Saddar Division Iftikhar Ul Haq, SP Counter Terrorism Department Haroon Rashid, SSP Patrolling, SP Potohar Division Muhammad Ateeque Tahir, SP Rawal Division Malik Muhammad Iqbal, SP CIA Maria Mehmood, SP Headquarters Ameer Abdullah Khan Niazi, SDPOs, other high ranking police officers and employees performing duties in RPO and CPO offices attended the farewell ceremony.

RPO Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja, on the occasion, termed the IGP Punjab Mushtaq Ahmed Sukhera a visionary commander and said that he worked very hard to for the welfare and performance of police force. He in his speech also mentioned all the steps taken for capacitating the force, winning public trust, handsome packages for families of martyrs, establishing front desks, homicide investigation units and scale up-gradation and termed it an ample proof of the creativity and leadership qualities of IGP Mushtaq Ahmed Sukhera.

RPO paid a rich tribute to outgoing IGP.

CPO Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi also highlighted the good work done by IGP for welfare and betterment of police force. He said IGP Mushtaq Sukhera put Punjab Police on the right track.

In his address, IGP Mushtaq Ahmed Sukhera said all the works done with good faith are completed amicably. He said the prime responsibility of police was to guard the lives and property of public. He said Chief Minister Punjab Mian Shehbaz Sharif did a lot for changing the ‘Thana Culture’ and restoring the trust of people in police department. He said that he solved all the cases on merit. He said Punjab Police is the best force in the world and he had the honour to lead this force as its commander.

Earlier, a smart contingent of Punjab Police presented a guard of honour to IGP upon his arrival in Police Line Number 1. RPO and CPO presented souvenirs to IGP and all the police officers laid down floral wreath on the monument of martyrs. Tight Security arrangements were made on the occasion to avoid any untoward incident.

Thai envoy calls for cordial trade relations

A 10-member trade delegation led by Ambassador of Thailand, Suchart Liengsaengthong visited Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) on Tuesday.

President RCCI Raja Amer Iqbal, Senior Vice President Rashid Waien, Vice President Asim Malik, group leader Sohail Altaf, former president, Dr Hassan Saroosh, members of the executive committee and a large number of traders were present on the occasion.

Addressing a large gathering of traders, Thai envoy said that the purpose of bringing Thai businessmen was to remove some misconceptions about security situation in Pakistan and to provide them first-hand knowledge about the country’s business and economic potential. He stressed on the exchange of trade delegations between the trade communities. He appreciated RCCI president’s suggestion of organizing Pak-Thai business expo on reciprocal basis.

The delegation held business-to-business (B2B) meetings with RCCI members of key sectors to seek joint ventures and partnerships.

It represented some renowned companies dealing in hotel industry, manufacturers of cosmetics, food products, coconut juice, auto and auto spare parts, fan, sanitary and construction and industrial material.

In his welcome address, RCCI President Raja Amer Iqbal said that there are tremendous opportunities in different sector especially in pharmaceutical, poultry and marble. He said that the volume of bilateral trade is very low and there is a dire need to bring it to 5 billion dollar from 1 Billion dollar in next couple of years.

“Bilateral cooperation and exchange of trade delegations will help us to boost our trade volume,” he added. He assured that Rawalpindi Chamber would fully cooperate with Thai entrepreneurs for forging business partnerships and investing money in Pakistan. RCCI President gave a brief summary of RCCI current events and future activities. He also invited Thai Envoy for Rawal Expo 2017 being organized by RCCI on May 10 to 14, 2017.