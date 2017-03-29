PR wah cantt - Federal Minister for Defence Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain Tuesday inaugurated solar power plant at POF Sanjwal.

The generation capacity of the solar power plant is 5.04MW and it is the largest captive solar plant in any industrial unit in Pakistan. According to details, the power generated by this plant will be utilised for POF Sanjwal Factory which will cater for as much as 50 per cent requirement of POF Sanjwal during working hours of the factory.

The surplus power generation will be injected in the national grid on basis of net-metering after working hours of POF Sanjwal and on holidays. While talking to media personnel, Federal Minister for Defence Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain remarked that POF’s efforts towards self sufficiency in power sector by setting up-solar power plant at POF Sanjwal are appreciable and termed it a great achievement.

He further mentioned, that other defence production organizations should follow the footsteps of POF, as the solar is the cheap source of energy and it will not only help reduce the cost of products, but also keep the production process un-interrupted. Moreover, it will also reduce the load on national grid and is environment friendly source of power generation.

This solar power plant has been designed, installed and commissioned by M/s HBKCS Hong Kong and completed two months prior to the scheduled time.

Lt Gen Omar Mahmood Hayat, HI (M) Chairman POF Board, Lt Gen (R) Syed Muhammad Awais Secy MoDP and senior officers of Pakistan Ordnance Factories were also present on this occasion.