rawalpindi - In yet another major seizure at the Benazir International Airport, over 2kg heroin was seized from a passenger on Sunday morning, according to sources in Airport Security Force (ASF).

The passenger was caught with the contraband during an operation by the ASF in the aircraft of a private airline. As per the ASF sources, the passenger had hidden the heroin in secret compartments of a bag. A few days back, a bid to smuggle heroin was foiled at the Islamabad airport when 20kg of contraband was seized from a London-bound flight of the national carrier. Before that, the ASF had arrested a foreign national from Benazir Bhutto International Airport for attempting to smuggle narcotics out of the country. The ASF officials had said the passenger, who was en-route to Nigeria, had concealed over a kilogramme of liquid heroin inside a shampoo bottle in his luggage.